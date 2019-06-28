Cash and other items found in the armed robbery arrest in Grapevine, Texas on June 28, 2019.

Three teenagers are now facing charges after robbing a 7-11 store in Grapevine.

Grapevine Police were made aware of an armed robbery in a nearby city around 2:30 Friday morning. Officers decided to set-up surveillance near a 7-11 store on William D Tate Avenue as a precaution.

A short time later, officers observed three people walk into the gas station with their faces covered. Police quickly approached but all three people got away, one ran away, while the other two got away in a car.

Officers chased the car into Irving, where both people were arrested. One has a backpack with a loaded gun and cash inside. The car had also be reported stolen out of Dallas.

Teen Catches Toddler Falling From a Window in Dramatic Video

A 17-year-old Algerian immigrant was working on the street below when he looked up and managed to catch a 2-year-old who fell from her window in Turkey. Feuzi Zabaat caught little Doha Muhammed, saving the little girl from incurring any serious injuries. (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

Other officers remained at the gas station and later noticed a man walking nearby with a hoodie tied around his waist. They determined he was involved in the robbery and he was placed under arrest.

The 17, 18 and 19-year-olds are now facing aggravated robbery charges and additional charges may follow.