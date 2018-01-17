We're less than 3 and a half weeks away from the Winter Olympics, airing on NBC 5 – and a Grapevine man is living his dream!

David Benedetto is one of roughly 900 volunteers worldwide chosen as volunteers for the Olympics. NBC 5 caught up with Benedetto as he was finishing up his packing before flying out Wednesday morning to Pyeongchang.

He'll be embedded with the Norwegian Olympic team, helping the athletes with anything they need. But although he's working team Norway, he's bringing a little Texas with him, handing out 600 Lone Star pins to anyone he meets.

He's even brushing up on his Korean, to ensure he can greet as many people as possible.

"Everybody gets together, they’re part of one big family, they’re all working together,” Benedetto said. “Competing heavily and strongly but if you watch the athletes, they're helping each other along."

Benedetto will be gone two months. He’s extending his trip to volunteer with Norway's Paralympics team as well.