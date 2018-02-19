Grapevine police are looking for a man they say used stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases at a local restaurant on Friday.

The man was caught stealing credit cards around noon at a La Madeleine in Grapevine.

Officers reported that the accused thief stole wallets out of purses hanging on the backs of chairs. He then used the credit cards from the wallets to buy things at nearby stores.

A similar string of wallet thefts occurred last summer and police said they believe the thefts are linked.

The most recent incident at La Madeleine was made by a man while the credit card theft last summer was linked to a woman.

While the man made the purchases in the most recent incident, a woman was waiting for him in the store and police believe she is the same woman who stole credit cards last August.

Police are continuing to look for the people in connection to the theft at La Madeleine.

Contact Grapevine police at 817-410-8127 if you recognize the individuals in the photos.



