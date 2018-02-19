Thieves Target Wallets at a La Madeleine in Grapevine: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Thieves Target Wallets at a La Madeleine in Grapevine: Police

By Lauren Crawford

Published at 2:26 PM CST on Feb 19, 2018 | Updated at 3:33 PM CST on Feb 19, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		119828
    2
    Germany    		106420
    3
    Canada    		85619
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Thieves Target Wallets at a La Madeleine in Grapevine: Police

    Grapevine police are looking for a man they say used stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases at a local restaurant on Friday.

    The man was caught stealing credit cards around noon at a La Madeleine in Grapevine.

    Officers reported that the accused thief stole wallets out of purses hanging on the backs of chairs. He then used the credit cards from the wallets to buy things at nearby stores.

    A similar string of wallet thefts occurred last summer and police said they believe the thefts are linked.

    The most recent incident at La Madeleine was made by a man while the credit card theft last summer was linked to a woman.

    While the man made the purchases in the most recent incident, a woman was waiting for him in the store and police believe she is the same woman who stole credit cards last August.

    Police are continuing to look for the people in connection to the theft at La Madeleine.

    Contact Grapevine police at 817-410-8127 if you recognize the individuals in the photos.


    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices