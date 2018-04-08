Grapevine Firefighters Rescue 8 Ducklings From Storm Drain

Grapevine Firefighters rescued eight ducklings from a storm drain near SH 121 and I-635 on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Grapevine Firefighters rescued eight ducklings from a storm drain near SH 121 and I-635 on Sunday.

A driver noticed the 8 ducklings and their mother along the shoulder of the road and went back to help. Unfortunately, by the time he got back, the mother had been hit by a passing car and the eight ducklings had fallen into a storm drain.

The man called Grapevine Police who ask for assistance from the Grapevine Fire Department. Together the two departments were able to rescue all eight ducklings from the storm drain.

The ducklings will not be taken to volunteers who will raise and release them back into the wild.



