Grapevine City Council Set to Address Regulating Short Term Rentals

Grapevine is the next North Texas city set to consider regulating short-term rentals like Airbnb.

Andrew and Lynn Muras have a new rental home behind their house that they say has been a constant source of loud partying throughout the summer. They’ve counted up to 14 people staying there at once and they argue that just doesn't fit in their quiet single family home neighborhood.

"Now when I come in my back yard, I get a sick feeling in my stomach every time because I never know if they're going to be yelling and screaming and partying," said Lynn Muras.

Her husband Andrew Muras added, "We have 30 to 40 strangers with unknown backgrounds, criminal, whatever. I have a young daughter that's here for this and I don't feel safe with her out here."

Grapevine City Council is set to take up the issue at its meeting on Tuesday.

Arlington City Council is having the same fight. They'll pick up discussions at their September 18 meeting.