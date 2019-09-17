Grants Available for Neighborhood Projects in Arlington

The city of Arlington has announced a Neighborhood Matching Grant call for improvement projects in the city's neighborhoods.

In this year's program, $150,000 will be available to fund projects that are intended to beautify and enhance public spaces in neighborhoods throughout Arlington.

Neighborhoods can apply for up to $25,000 for projects, which could include public art, landscaping, entrance signs, sidewalks, traffic calming or other neighborhood capacity building improvements.

Applications for the grant program started on Monday, Sept. 9 and are due by Friday, Nov. 1.

For more information, click here to access the Neighborhood Matching Grant Guidebook.

Project leaders must attend one of five information sessions held throughout the city in order to apply.

Past projects approved provided entryway improvements, expand a playground, install drought-tolerant plants and stone edging along streets.