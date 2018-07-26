A grandmother is among six victims of a South Dallas shooting, Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Six people were shot and injured in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning near Fair Park in Dallas.

Among the injured are a grandmother and a teenage boy who was critically injured.

The shooter or shooters are still on the loose.

“This wasn’t supposed to happen. It shouldn’t have happened,” said Gretta Brown outside of Baylor Medical Center.

It’s a night that could’ve cost Brown her elderly mother.

The family was outside of their apartments in the 3000 block of South Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m. discussing a family member’s funeral when a car drove by and opened fire.

“When I heard the shots it didn’t dawn on me,” she said. “My mom and them got up and tried to run in the house but before she could make it in the door she was shot. She said: I’m hit! I’m hit, y’all!”

Jewel Brown, a 74-year-old with 13 grandchildren was shot in the chest, according to her daughter.

“[Blood] just started gushing out and they told us to put pressure to it,” said Brown.

At the apartments located near Fair Park crime scene tape was still hanging on some of the fencing in the area.

Dallas police say a 14-year-old boy was also shot by a large caliber weapon.

The boy was critically injured.

A woman who said she is his family member told NBC 5 the boy had undergone surgery but she did not know how he was doing.

“Innocent people getting killed and shot for other people’s mistakes and it’s not right,” said Brown as she prepared to head back to her mom’s side.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone that may have any information regarding this case to please contact Detective Contreras at (214) 671-3085. This incident will be documented on case number 163296-2018





