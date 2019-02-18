A grandmother and five of her grandchildren were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Wise County Monday afternoon, according to the Newark Fire Department.

The call for the fire came in just after 4 p.m., and authorities said they were told it was a single wide mobile home with a female trapped inside in the 400 block of Country Living Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found a 16-year-old girl outside the house with burns to her hands and legs. Wise County EMS transported her to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

Firefighters put the blaze out quickly and did not find anyone else inside the home, though they did find two dogs dead in the house.

A firefighter also became sick at the scene and was transported to Wise Regional Health System in Decatur.

Fire officials said the house was a total loss and that the Red Cross is providing the family with assistance.