A man is under arrest, accused of shooting his adult granddaughter during an argument early Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth police say.

According to police, officers responding to a shooting call in the 900 block of E. Richmond Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. arrived to find a 25-year-old woman critically injured.

The woman was hospitalized while police began searching for the shooter, who was believed to be her 68-year-old grandfather.

Police said the granddaughter and her grandfather arrived at the location and began arguing. The man, police said, fired five times at the woman, hitting her once.

The grandfather, whose name will be released once he's arraigned, was later found and arrested.

The woman was transported in critical condition to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth -- her current condition is not known.