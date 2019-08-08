Grand Prairie Crash Causes Woman to Deliver Stillborn

Grand Prairie police say they are investigating a crash Sunday that caused a woman to lose her unborn baby.

According to police, unlicensed 17-year-old driver Frank Anthony Alvarez, of Dallas, was intoxicated when he ran a red light and collided with a truck.

A 17-year-old passenger in the Mitsubishi Alvarez was driving was pregnant, police said, and was taken to a local hospital where she went into labor and delivered a stillborn baby girl.

Three of the four occupants of the pickup suffered serious injuries, including a 73-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition. A 70-year-old woman and the 23-year-old driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries and have since been released from the hospital. A fourth occupant in the pickup was not injured.

Alvarez was arrested at the scene and is being charged with intoxication manslaughter, injury to a child, intoxication assault, two counts of injury to an elderly person and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This crash remains under investigation.