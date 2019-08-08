Grand Prairie Crash Causes Woman to Deliver Stillborn - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Crash Causes Woman to Deliver Stillborn

By Kaitlin Griffin

Published 16 minutes ago

    Frank Anthony Alvarez, 17, was arrested by Grand Prairie Police on Sunday.

    Grand Prairie police say they are investigating a crash Sunday that caused a woman to lose her unborn baby.

    According to police, unlicensed 17-year-old driver Frank Anthony Alvarez, of Dallas, was intoxicated when he ran a red light and collided with a truck.

    A 17-year-old passenger in the Mitsubishi Alvarez was driving was pregnant, police said, and was taken to a local hospital where she went into labor and delivered a stillborn baby girl.

    Three of the four occupants of the pickup suffered serious injuries, including a 73-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition. A 70-year-old woman and the 23-year-old driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries and have since been released from the hospital. A fourth occupant in the pickup was not injured.

    Alvarez was arrested at the scene and is being charged with intoxication manslaughter, injury to a child, intoxication assault, two counts of injury to an elderly person and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

    This crash remains under investigation.

