Grand Prairie Woman Kidnapped by Estranged Boyfriend: Police

Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman officers say was abducted in Carrollton Tuesday by her estranged boyfriend.

In an early morning Facebook post, Carrollton police said Madai Cazares, of Grand Prairie, was abducted by her ex-boyfriend, Jose Eduardo Reyes, in the 2900 block of Belmeade Drive.

An arrest warrant for kidnapping has been issued for Reyes. Police said he was driving an older model, blue Suzuki Aerio, or similar vehicle, when he kidnapped Cazares.



Investigators said Cazares had recently ended a three-year relationship with Reyes.

Anyone with information that can help police is urged to use the contact information below:



• Detective Michael Wall: 972-466-3312

• Michael.wall@cityofcarrollton.com

• CrimeTips@cityofcarrollton.com

• Call 911 in an emergency

• Or 972-466-3333 for 24/7, non-emergency dispatch

