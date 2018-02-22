Restaurant Catches Fire in Grand Prairie

A restaurant caught fire early Thursday in Grand Prairie, officials said. The restaurant buffet had heavy flames and smoke when fire crews arrived about 2:15 a.m. to the 400 block of E. Main Street. There were no injuries reported, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information was available. (Published Thursday, Feb 22, 2018)

