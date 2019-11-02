Grand Prairie Police Seek Information About 'Possible' Road Rage Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Grand Prairie Police Seek Information About 'Possible' Road Rage Shooting

The shooting happened Friday night on Interstate 20, police say

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Grand Prairie Police Seek Information About 'Possible' Road Rage Shooting
    NBC 5 News

    Police in Grand Prairie are asking for the public's help to gather information about a possible road rage shooting Friday night on Interstate 20 that left the victim in critical condition.

    The shooting happened between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on I-20 between State Highway 161 and Carrier Parkway, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

    First responders transported the person who was shot to an area trauma center in critical condition, police said.

    Police said the suspected shooter is a Hispanic man who was driving a white car -- possibly a hatchback. There was a Hispanic woman in the passenger seat, police said.

    Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

    [NATL] Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

    NBC Bay Area Reporter Bob Redell and his crew had to evacuate when flames got too close. Redell filmed the escape.

    (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

    Anyone who saw the shooting or notice aggressive driving along I-20 when the shooting happened is asked to call the Grand Prairie Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices