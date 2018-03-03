Grand Prairie Police Ram SUV to End Lengthy Chase

Grand Prairie Police decided to use their own squad cars to ram an SUV ending a lengthy police chase Friday night.

Callers told police an SUV was driving erratically in the 4000 block of Belt Line Road and the driver threatened to shoot people. Police said when officers got there, a chase followed with officers using stop sticks on the SUV's tires and a DPS helicopter to track the vehice from the air.

In video posted on social media, police chase the SUV into the QuikTrip on Pioneer Parkway with shredded tires circling around gas pumps. When the SUV tried to go back toward the exit, Grand Prairie officers used their SUVs to ram the suspect, stopping him in the parking lot.

"The suspect drove at high speeds through several retail parking lots with pedestrians," Detective Mark Beseda said. "Our officers made the decision to physically stop the suspect."

Police said there were no injuries to the officers, the suspect or the public. The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, was placed under arrest.