Grand Prairie police are looking for a man seen on surveillance video groping two women in public parking lots.

Investigators said the two incidents took place Saturday, Jan. 13 within two hours of each other.

In the first incident, police said a man grabbed a woman from behind while in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree in the 400 block of Main Street. After grabbing the woman, police said the man drove off in a black 2010-2015 Toyota Camry with paper tags and tinted windows.

The second incident happened a little more than three miles away at a Kroger in the 300 block of East Pioneer Parkway.

Video released from the incident shows the man park his vehicle and wait for a shopper to walk to her vehicle. As the woman arrived, the man exited his car and walked up behind the woman where he grabbed her buttocks.

The woman turned and fought off the man, who then got into his car and drove away.



An detailed description of the man has not been provided, police could only say the man appears to have a tattoo on his right arm and was smoking a vapor cigarette in the surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477 or submit a tip online by clicking here.

