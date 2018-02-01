Grand Prairie Police Launch Senior Safety Lockbox Program

The Grand Prairie Police Department launched its Senior Safety Key Lockbox Program to help speed up entry into homes during 911 emergencies. (Published 4 hours ago)

The key lockbox safely and securely provides a door key so emergency responders can enter a home without having to use forced entry when the resident is not able to answer the door due to a medical or other emergency.

The Senior Safety Key Lockbox Program is open to Grand Prairie residents 65 or older who live alone. Those younger than 65 with a major medical conditions may also be considered.

Eligible participants will complete an application and submit the form to the Public Safety Building in Grand Prairie at 1525 Arkansas Lane. To download the application and get more information about the program, you can click here.

