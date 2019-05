Grand Prairie police are searching for a Amanda Sims (left) and her young daughter, Olivia Boyd (right).

A missing Grand Prairie mother and young daughter have been found safe, according to a report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Amanda Sims, 27, and her daughter, 5-year-old Olivia Boyd, were reported missing by police Monday morning.

They were in a white, 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas plates AB3-9165.