Grand Prairie Man Found in Lake Took His Own Life: Autopsy

An autopsy on the body of a missing Grand Prairie man, discovered Feb. 17 in White Rock Lake, has determined that he died by suicide and the cause of death was drowning, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office says.

A passerby noticed Alfonso Hernandez's body floating in the water of White Rock Lake around 9 a.m. on Feb. 17 -- just as crews were preparing to search the water near the spillway, Grand Prairie police said.

Hernandez and his girlfriend, Weltzin Garcia, went missing Feb. 5, and hours later police found Hernandez's abandoned car parked at White Rock Lake.

Garcia's body was discovered April 8 floating in Mountain Creek Lake. Her autopsy has not yet been released.

Hernandez and Garcia had two children, ages 3 and 6, who were placed in foster care immediately after their parents' disappearance. A judge later ruled that the children should live with Garcia's family. They have been living with her twin sister, Atziry Garcia.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.