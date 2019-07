School officials confirm Dr. Susan Hull was involved in a motorcycle crash while on vacation.

The superintendent of the Grand Prairie Independent School District has been hospitalized.

In a statement, the district said, in part:

"While we don’t know the extent of her injuries, we do know she is hospitalized and being treated. At this time we have no more additional information."

Hull has been superintendent of the Grand Prairie ISD for 11 years, according to her bio on the district's website.