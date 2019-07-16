Following the death of Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Simpson Hull, the school district appointed Linda Ellis interim superintendent Tuesday.

Ellis, the current deputy superintendent of teaching and learning, was appointed by the district's Board of Trustees. She will hold the position until a new superintendent is named -- a timetable for that search has not been set.

"We believe Ms. Ellis will preserve Dr. Hull's vision while providing a continuity of leadership in all phases of the District," said GPISD Board of Trustees President Burke Hall. "We will begin working with Ms. Ellis immediately to ensure Grand Prairie ISD is ready for an exciting, productive school year as we welcome back over 29,000 students."

Hull, who served as superintendent for 12 years, was killed in a motorcycle crash July 7 and was laid to rest July 12.

Ellis holds a Bachelor of Science degree from East Texas State University and a Master of Education degree from Texas A&M Commerce.

She has held a number of positions in the District including classroom Teacher, K-12 GT Facilitator, Administrative Intern, Assistant Principal (elementary and secondary), Principal, Curriculum Director, Executive Director, and Assistant Superintendent.

Ellis currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning with oversight of core curriculum, dyslexia services, special education, bilingual education, languages other than English, Response to Intervention, section 504, STEM education, and advanced academics.