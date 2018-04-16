Grand Prairie Gets New Street Art Days Before Festival

Artist's renderings of what the art in the downtown Grand Prairie crosswalk will look like. It was created by Dallas artist Ricardo Paniagua.

Grand Prairie want residents to walk on a little bit of sunshine -- in a new, colorful crosswalk.

The new artwork, which comes days before the city’s 7th annual Main Street Fest, will be installed Tuesday in a crosswalk near Main Street at 2nd Street in downtown Grand Prairie.



The design by Dallas artist Ricardo Paniagua will be added at 8:30 a.m. It's a part of the city’s initiative to redevelop downtown.

The colorful mosaic-like pattern will cross 2nd Street east to west from the Grand Prairie Farmer’s Market to the Grand Prairie Municipal Court.

Main Street Fest is a three day event starting on Friday with music, arts & crafts vendors, entertainment, food, drinks and family activities. Headlining artists are country singers Wade Bowen, Josh Turner and Latin band La Mafia.

More information on the festival can be found here.