Grand Prairie Animal Shelter Seeks Temporary Foster Homes

Prairie Paws Adoption in Grand Prairie is seeking the public's help to temporarily house animals while construction crews install new duct work and complete work for new kennels. The work is expected to start in May and will approxiamtely take one month to finsish.

It will not affect the operating hours of the shelter, but temporarily displace 20 dogs and 20 cats.

The construction is part of the shelter's expansion project that started last March and is predicted to be complete by this summer. The expansion will triple the capacity for cats, double the amount for dogs and expand its surgical area.

The temporary foster homes do not have to be located in Grand Prairie, but must be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Fosters must be at least 21-years-old.

White House Musical Chairs

Many top positions in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and the West Wing have been in flux. (Published 3 hours ago)

For more information or to apply, call 972-237-8513 or visit gptx.org/paws.