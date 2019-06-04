A grand jury indicted a Forney man Friday on multiple felony counts of sex crimes against children, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The grand jury charged Taylor Blake Craft, 24, with 12 felony offenses; the sheriff's office said he also has charges pending in Dallas and Rockwall counties.

In Kaufman County, Craft faces two counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of online solicitation of a minor, four counts of threatening to publish intimate visual material, three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Authorities were notified of Craft's online presence by police in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, after he reportedly asked on Snapchat for nude photos from an underage girl in their jurisdiction, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators determined Craft contacted several underage girls via Snapchat, the sheriff's office said. Craft reportedly contacted his victims using an account under a female's name to earn their trust and convince them to meet him, authorities said.

He also reportedly threatened to expose nude photos he'd obtained of underage girls if they refused his sexual advances, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have identified more than 15 victims, but believe there are more. Investigators asked for the public's help to identify any other minors who Craft contacted or victimized. The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office phone number is 972-932-9716.

Craft is in custody at the Kaufman County Jail, being held on bond of $2,2675,000.