In recent weeks, two people have drowned in Lake Granbury. Now, the city is closing down Granbury City Beach Park to make safety improvements.

The city says it will install perimeter buoy markers at depths of 5.5 to 6 feet, development of a crowd capacity policy and engagement with a security company to enforce existing rules.

There is no time frame yet for when the park will reopen. The city of Granbury says it will announce when it will reopen on the city's Facebook and Twitter accounts.