Two North Texas schools and churches are mourning the loss of a couple who died in a weekend car crash, Monday, November 5, 2018.

A driver who killed himself and his girlfriend after getting in to a car accident near Weatherford in November was driving while intoxicated, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Jeremy Bowen, 28, was driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.23, according to a toxicology test. The legal limit in Texas is 0.08.

Bowen was a choir director at Granbury High School.

His girlfriend, Ashley Morrison, 26, was also killed in the accident on Nov. 4, 2018. She was a choir teacher in Azle.

No toxicology tests were done on Morrison.

Both were active in the Granbury community and accomplished musicians. Bowen was working towards getting his Master’s Degree at Kansas State.