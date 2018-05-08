Granbury Boy Receives Letter, Flat Stanley From White House

A boy in Granbury recently received a big surprise in the mail from Washington, D.C.



Anson Graft was participating in a "Flat Stanley" project for a class assignment.



The 10-year-old thought he'd do something different - send Flat Stanley to The White House.

Little did he know he'd actually get a response from the Commander-in-Chief himself.



On Monday night, Anson received a letter from President Donald Trump, with Flat Stanley inside the envelope.



"I am pleased to report that Flat Stanley had an excellent visit and received an official visitor's badge," President Trump said in the letter.



Anson's mom, Melanie, said the letter made her son's day.



"We are grateful that Trump's administration took the time to respond to a 10-year-old's request and dream," Melanie told NBC DFW.

