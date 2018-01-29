Grammy Winners Include Musicians With Ties to UNT

An impressive string of Grammy Awards for musicians with ties to University of North Texas continued Sunday with three more wins. (Published 13 minutes ago)

The College of Music at University of North Texas was a big winner at the annual Grammy awards Sunday.

Faculty and alumni won three Grammys out of ten total nominations. That brings the total number of wins for those with ties to UNT's music program to 111.

Alumnus Edward Stephan is a member of the Pittsburgh Orchestra, which won for best engineered classical album and best orchestral performance. Alumnus Frank Greene, lead trumpet for the Christian McBride Big Band, won best large jazz ensemble.

At the school's jazz department Monday, the win created a buzz.

"I love how jazz is just, it can be whatever you want it to be," said Kyle Myers, a junior saxaphonist.

Myers is from San Diego, but the school's reputation is what brought him to Denton.

"It seems as though people beyond the Metroplex seem to know more about our college of music than people within it," said John Richmond, professor and Dean of the College of Music.

Myers says before he came to UNT, he was particularly impressed with Grammy nominations garnered by The One O'clock Lab Band, of which he is now a member.

"Those were always something really cool," he said. "Thinking, 'oh, wow, a college band could be nominated for a Grammy."

"That's pretty incredible," he continued. "Why would there be any other option, really?"

Myers admits the accomplishments of his school's music programs can be intimidating.

"There is pressure," said Myers. "It's pressure to be your best person. It makes you think, oh, now I'm here. Step up to the plate."

Richmond says the string of Grammys reflects high standards at UNT College of Music. He says professors give motivated students the tools they need to succeed in their art.

"The thing that I love about this place is that we try and find every possible path and way to find success in achieving those standards," said Richmond.

It is a high bar, for sure. One measured in achievement and, with a beat.