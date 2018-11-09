Governor Announces Stephenville as Music Friendly Community

In a statement from the Texas Governor's office, Governor Greg Abbott announced that Stephenville, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office. The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business economic development in Texas cities and communities.

Brendon Anthony, director of the Texas Music Office within the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development Division, will officially present the Music Friendly Community designation in Stephenville on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

"The Texas music industry generated over $19.8 billion in economic activity and created over 178,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State last year, with support from the Texas Music Office,” said Governor Abbott. “Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I am proud of all that the Texas Music Office has accomplished in helping communities like Stephenville grow their local economy."

Stephenville joins other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation from the Texas Music Office, including Lindale, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Denton. Other Texas cities currently working through the certification process include Conroe and Corpus Christi.

#ThousandOaksStrong: Community Mourns Borderline Bar Victims

Less than 24 hours after a mass shooting at a bar killed 12 people, the community of Thousand Oaks, California, came together to remember those who lost their lives and offer hope to grieving families. (Published Friday, Nov. 9, 2018)

Click here to learn more about the Texas Music Office.