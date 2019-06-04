Gov. Greg Abbott will be in North Texas Tuesday to sign five bills into law, each of which is designed to help the victims of sex crimes.

These are the bills that will be signed during an official ceremony in Dallas, according to the governor’s office:

Senate Bill 20 "enhances tools to fight online sex trafficking, increases the penalties for buyers and creates a process for victims to clear their records of certain offenses committed solely as a victim on trafficking."

House Bill 8 "will tackle the rape kit backlog in Texas by requiring an audit of untested kits, establishing timelines for results to be submitted and extending the statute of limitations."

Demonstrator Snatches Mic From Sen. Harris During Q&A in San Francisco

A demonstrator in the crowd jumped on stage during MoveOn's #BigIdeas Q&A with Sen. Kamala Harris and was escorted out by security. (Published Saturday, June 1, 2019)

House Bill 1590 "creates a Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force within the Office of the Governor to catalogue services, identify gaps and coordinate efforts across the state to strategically address sexual assault."

House Bill 2613 "directs forfeited proceeds from stash houses to services that aid victims of human trafficking."

Senate Bill 71 "establishes a statewide telehealth center to expand victim access to specially trained Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners."

House Bill 8, sponsored by Dallas County Representative Victoria Neave (D) – District 107, is named the "Lavinia Masters Act" in honor of an advocate and rape survivor from Dallas. At the age of 13, Masters was raped at knifepoint in her own home. She went to the police to report the crime, underwent a rape examination and waited for what she hoped would be word from the police department that her attacker had been arrested. But that call never came.

"I was devastated to think that the police department hadn’t done anything for me," Masters said. "And [my rape kit] was actually set on a shelf three days after my rape had been reported."

That kit sat untested for more than 21 years.

And by the time the kit was tested, the statute of limitations on the crime had expired.

"This is not acceptable for me, for children especially to think that justice is being served and it is not," Masters said. "So this will not happen anymore."