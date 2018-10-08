Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to elevate its readiness level as a severe storm system moves across the state this week.

The SOC will increase its readiness level from level IV (normal conditions) to level III (increased readiness) beginning at 12 p.m. Monday.

Additionally, Governor Abbott has made state resources available to assist local leaders in the impacted communities.

“The potential dangers and disastrous effects of flooding cannot be overstated, and Texas is taking action to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Abbott. “I continue to urge all Texans to heed all emergency warnings from local officials and stay alert to changing weather and road conditions. I’d also like to offer my thanks to the brave first responders protecting Texans when disasters strike, and I want those in affected communities to know that we stand ready to provide any necessary resources to respond to these threats.”

Marching Band Skit Showing Police at Gunpoint Draws Outrage

A marching band skit based on the movie "John Q" featuring students dressed as hospital workers holding police at gunpoint shocks residents of Mississippi town where two police officers were recently shot and killed. (Published 2 hours ago)

Current forecasts indicate heavy rainfall and flash flooding, and a potential for river flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes across the state this week.

Rising and moving water can threaten not only drivers on the roadways, but people on foot as well as those outdoors near recreational waterways impacted by significant rainfall.

Texans are encouraged to follow these safety tips: