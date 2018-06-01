Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced grant funding Friday that will pay for investigating and prosecuting drug, weapons and trafficking cases along the Texas-Mexico border.



Abbott said the latest $365,000 grant awarded to the Border Prosecution Unit brings the total amount awarded to the BPU this year to $6 million.



"Texas has made great strides in securing our southern border, and the Border Prosecution Unit has been effective in helping investigate and prosecute criminals," said Abbott. "The BPU is an essential resource in the fight against some of the worst border-related offenses in our state, and I thank them for their continued commitment to keeping drugs and criminals off the streets."



The grant comes from the governor's Homeland Security Grants Division "which funds prosecution resources for district and county attorneys along the border and in counties significantly affected by border crime."



The counties receiving additional funds include: Bee, Cameron, Dallas, Hidalgo, Uvalde, Webb and Zavala.



The Texas Border Prosecution Unit was established in 2009 by the 81st Legislature.