Government Shutdown Could Impact Mortgage Loans

A government shutdown would mean parts of major federal agencies, like the Internal Revenue Service, would shut down, and that could have a huge impact on home buyers. (Published 2 hours ago)

A government shutdown would mean parts of major federal agencies, like the Internal Revenue Service, would shut down, and that could have a huge impact on home buyers.

After months and months of searching, Elena Snyder, finally found the perfect home.

"We've been back and forth with negotiations for a few weeks now, so we finally last night got the final negotiations signed off on," Snyder said.

The deal on the Arlington fixer-upper is ready to close quickly, but if the government shuts down, that may not happen.

Drone Saves Two Swimmers Caught in Rip Current

In what local authorities are calling a "world first," a drone helped save two swimmers struggling to reach shore in Lennox Head, Australia on Jan. 18, 2018. Two teenagers were spotted struggling against rough waves when a drone was deployed to drop off a life raft. (Published Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018)

"We need Social Security numbers confirmed, income confirmed," said Kelly Decker, with First United Bank Mortgage.

Decker says banks use the IRS in the loan process to vet things like your ID and income — especially for first-time home buyers like Snyder, who typically have loans that are backed by the federal government.

"It's going to take a little longer to get those loans funded. So if they had planned on moving trucks showing up on the last day of the month, it might mean they have to wait maybe another three, four, five days, depending on how long the shutdown takes," Decker said.

If the shutdown drags on, people selling their homes may take an offer from someone who has all cash versus someone who needs a loan and is stuck in limbo.

Snyder says it's one more stress in North Texas' competitive real estate market, but she's hopeful that a deal can happen in Congress to keep her dream for a home alive.