Gov. Greg Abbott Prepares State Resources as Severe Weather Approaches Texas Coast

Governor elevates State Operations Center to Level 3 (Increased Readiness)

Published 2 hours ago

    A disturbance in the gulf is expected to bring rain to the coast; there's a low chance of the disturbance developing into a tropical system, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott placed numerous resources on standby across the state Monday and elevated the State Operations Center to Level 3 (Increased Readiness) as severe weather approaches the Gulf Coast.

    The National Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon disorganized showers and thunderstorms currently over the gulf are associated with a broad area of low pressure. There is a low chance the area could develop into a tropical depression over the next two to five days, but either way it is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall along portions of the central and upper Texas coastal areas this week.

    In a statement, the governor's office said the Texas Division of Emergency Management will be putting four boat squads from Texas A&M Task Force One in the Southeast Coastal areas. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will also be moving boats to support the Beaumont area and adjacent regions.

    "As severe weather approaches the Gulf Coast, the state of Texas is taking necessary precautions to ensure local officials have the resources they need to respond this event," said Abbott. "State assets have been positioned for quick deployment in the regions expected to be impacted by these storms and I encourage all Texans in the southeast coastal area to heed all warnings from local officials and pay close attention to weather reports as this system approaches."

    The governor's office said agencies involved in the emergency response effort include the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Military Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas A&M Task Force One and State Mass Care Team.

    Texans in the path of the storm are encouraged to follow these safety tips:

    • When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors.
    • Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water.
    • Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas - never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don't Drown.
    • Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground.
    • Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.
    • Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.
    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

