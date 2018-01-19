Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday Fort Worth's Ralph Duggins has been named presiding officer of the Parks and Wildlife Commission.

Duggins was first appointed to the commission in 2008 and reappointed in 2013. The commission manages and conserves the natural and cultural resources of Texas and provides hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.



Here's more from the governor's office on Duggins: