First Responders Honored With Star of Texas Awards

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) hosted the 2019 Star of Texas Awards Wednesday, honoring peace officers, firefighters and emergency first responders.
The ceremony honors those who have demonstrated extraordinary valor and courage in serving and protecting Texas communities.
"The Star of Texas Awards symbolize the deep and enduring gratitude Texans have for the brave first responders who were injured or died in the line of duty,” said Abbott. "Our first responders represent the very best of Texas, and we will never forget their service and sacrifice. To all the men and women who protect and serve, thank you for being the light of justice and peace in our communities. You are the shield that stands between danger and the people of Texas, and you have our deepest respect and unwavering support."
Abbott honored the following local first responders.
Fire Fighters Killed in the Line of Duty
Daniel Edward Hampton – Burnet Fire Department
Larry Grant Dalton – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department
Marco Antonio Davila – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department
Jeffery Lee Delbert – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department
Charlie Jaimes – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department
Thomas M. Johnson – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department
Scott Deem – San Antonio Fire Department
Peace Officers Killed in the Line of Duty
Earl J. Givens, III – Dallas Police Department
Garrett W. Hull – Fort Worth Police Department
Albert Castaneda, Jr. – Grand Prairie Police Department
Nathan Hayden Heidelberg – Midland Police Department
Raymond Bradley Jimmerson – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office
Mark Allen Cox – Real County Sheriff’s Office
Korby Lee Kennedy – San Angelo Police Department
Moises Sanchez – Texas Department of Public Safety
David Jones Fitzpatrick – The Colony Police Department
Timothy Gerard Olsovsky – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office
Donna Doss – U.S. Customs And Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol
Norman Merkel – U.S. Department Of Justice, U.S. Marshals Service
Loren Y. Vasquez – Waller County Sheriff’s Office
Lonnie Verdell Burton – Wayland Baptist University Police Department
Alejandro “Alex” Martinez – Willacy County Sheriff’s Office
Jason Matthew Fann – Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office
Emergency Medical First Responders Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty
Steven Ray Holden – U.S. Army
Fire Fighters Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty
Brad Jay Phipps – San Antonio Fire Department
Peace Officers Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty
Christopher S. Fegley – Arlington Police Department
Alejandro "Alex" Quintanilla – Arlington Police Department
Derek Baroody – Austin Police Department
Luis E. Farias – City of Benavides Police Department
Justin Todd Ellis – Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department
Troy Lee Allison – Dallas Police Department
Brannon Germald Barber – Dallas Police Department
Javier Leyva – Ector County Sheriff’s Office
Steven John McNeill – Ector County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Devin Pool – Ector County Sheriff’s Office
Ricardo Rodriguez – Ector County Sheriff’s Office
Cody Smith – Ector County Sheriff’s Office
Calvin Gustav Lehmann – Fayette County Sheriff’s Department
Christopher Gaines – Harris County Constable Precinct 4
John Daily – Houston Police Department
Luis Fuhlbrigge – Houston Police Department
Nestor Garcia – Houston Police Department
Alonzo Reid – Houston Police Department
Matthew Victor Richard – Houston Police Department
Elie Weston Van Horn – Port Arthur Police Department
Claudia Ivette Cormier – San Marcos Police Department
Justin Ray Holt – Silsbee Police Department
Wesley C. Hensley – Texas Attorney General’s Office
Travares L. Webb – Texas Department of Public Safety
Henry Jennings Gilles – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office