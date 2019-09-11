First Responders Honored With Star of Texas Awards

Gov. Greg Abbott Honors First Responders With Star of Texas Awards - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Gov. Greg Abbott Honors First Responders With Star of Texas Awards

Published Sep 11, 2019 at 4:32 PM | Updated 3 hours ago

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) hosted the 2019 Star of Texas Awards Wednesday, honoring peace officers, firefighters and emergency first responders.

    The ceremony honors those who have demonstrated extraordinary valor and courage in serving and protecting Texas communities.

    "The Star of Texas Awards symbolize the deep and enduring gratitude Texans have for the brave first responders who were injured or died in the line of duty,” said Abbott. "Our first responders represent the very best of Texas, and we will never forget their service and sacrifice. To all the men and women who protect and serve, thank you for being the light of justice and peace in our communities. You are the shield that stands between danger and the people of Texas, and you have our deepest respect and unwavering support."

    Abbott honored the following local first responders.

    Fire Fighters Killed in the Line of Duty

    Daniel Edward Hampton – Burnet Fire Department
    Larry Grant Dalton – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department
    Marco Antonio Davila – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department
    Jeffery Lee Delbert – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department
    Charlie Jaimes – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department
    Thomas M. Johnson – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department
    Scott Deem – San Antonio Fire Department

    Peace Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

    Earl J. Givens, III – Dallas Police Department
    Garrett W. Hull – Fort Worth Police Department
    Albert Castaneda, Jr. – Grand Prairie Police Department
    Nathan Hayden Heidelberg – Midland Police Department
    Raymond Bradley Jimmerson – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office
    Mark Allen Cox – Real County Sheriff’s Office
    Korby Lee Kennedy – San Angelo Police Department
    Moises Sanchez – Texas Department of Public Safety
    David Jones Fitzpatrick – The Colony Police Department
    Timothy Gerard Olsovsky – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office
    Donna Doss – U.S. Customs And Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol
    Norman Merkel – U.S. Department Of Justice, U.S. Marshals Service
    Loren Y. Vasquez – Waller County Sheriff’s Office
    Lonnie Verdell Burton – Wayland Baptist University Police Department
    Alejandro “Alex” Martinez – Willacy County Sheriff’s Office
    Jason Matthew Fann – Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office

    Emergency Medical First Responders Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

    Steven Ray Holden – U.S. Army

    Fire Fighters Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

    Brad Jay Phipps – San Antonio Fire Department

    Peace Officers Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

    Christopher S. Fegley – Arlington Police Department
    Alejandro "Alex" Quintanilla – Arlington Police Department
    Derek Baroody – Austin Police Department
    Luis E. Farias – City of Benavides Police Department
    Justin Todd Ellis – Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department
    Troy Lee Allison – Dallas Police Department
    Brannon Germald Barber – Dallas Police Department
    Javier Leyva – Ector County Sheriff’s Office
    Steven John McNeill – Ector County Sheriff’s Office
    Joshua Devin Pool – Ector County Sheriff’s Office
    Ricardo Rodriguez – Ector County Sheriff’s Office
    Cody Smith – Ector County Sheriff’s Office
    Calvin Gustav Lehmann – Fayette County Sheriff’s Department
    Christopher Gaines – Harris County Constable Precinct 4
    John Daily – Houston Police Department
    Luis Fuhlbrigge – Houston Police Department
    Nestor Garcia – Houston Police Department
    Alonzo Reid – Houston Police Department
    Matthew Victor Richard – Houston Police Department
    Elie Weston Van Horn – Port Arthur Police Department
    Claudia Ivette Cormier – San Marcos Police Department
    Justin Ray Holt – Silsbee Police Department
    Wesley C. Hensley – Texas Attorney General’s Office
    Travares L. Webb – Texas Department of Public Safety
    Henry Jennings Gilles – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office

