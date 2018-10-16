Texas Gov. Greg Abbott attended a ceremony Tuesday honoring 20 Dallas police officers called into service with the Texas National Guard as part of the response and recovery effort around Hurricane Harvey.

Each officer was presented with a Certificate of Civic Achievement for and was recognized by the governor for their service to Texas communities during and after the hurricane.



"Harvey was one of the worst disasters our state has ever faced. And yet, as the storm raged, you put your lives on the line to rescue your fellow Texans," said Abbott. "Texas is a safer place because of the sacrifices of men and women like you. You have not only our enduring gratitude ─ you have our support. And I promise you this, you have a Governor who will always have your back."

The 20 officers who received an award are current members of the Texas National Guard and Texas Air National Guard who were activated during and after Hurricane Harvey.



The officers honored included:



Senior Corporal Nicholas Smith #9881

Senior Corporal Scott Brust #10138

Senior Corporal Ernesto Elizondo #9502

Sergeant Gregory Conn #9932

Police Officer Cindy Armstrong #10718

Police Officer Chazz Morrison #10943

Police Officer Richard Cox #11174

Police Officer Jesse Philips #9448

Police Officer Thomas Hartmann #10073

Police Officer Veronica Garcia #10497

Police Officer James Vanarsdall #10577

Police Officer Natalie Vess #11078

Police Officer Daniel Kim #10987

Police Officer Johnathan McMillion #7758

Police Officer Andrew Cyr #10312

Police Officer Steven Miller #9558

Police Officer Sugeny Genao #11178

Police Officer Michael Long #10876

Police Officer Bradley Hanlon #9879

Police Officer Steven Gomez #10297