Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    Gov. Greg Abbott Honors 20 Dallas Police Officers for Hurricane Harvey Service
    NBC 5 News
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, presents Dallas Police Officer Richard Cox with the Certificate of Civic Achievement in Dallas, Oct. 16, 2018.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott attended a ceremony Tuesday honoring 20 Dallas police officers called into service with the Texas National Guard as part of the response and recovery effort around Hurricane Harvey.

    Each officer was presented with a Certificate of Civic Achievement for and was recognized by the governor for their service to Texas communities during and after the hurricane.
     
    "Harvey was one of the worst disasters our state has ever faced. And yet, as the storm raged, you put your lives on the line to rescue your fellow Texans," said Abbott. "Texas is a safer place because of the sacrifices of men and women like you. You have not only our enduring gratitude ─ you have our support. And I promise you this, you have a Governor who will always have your back."

    The 20 officers who received an award are current members of the Texas National Guard and Texas Air National Guard who were activated during and after Hurricane Harvey.
     
    The officers honored included:
     
    Senior Corporal Nicholas Smith #9881
    Senior Corporal Scott Brust #10138
    Senior Corporal Ernesto Elizondo #9502
    Sergeant Gregory Conn #9932
    Police Officer Cindy Armstrong #10718
    Police Officer Chazz Morrison #10943
    Police Officer Richard Cox #11174
    Police Officer Jesse Philips #9448
    Police Officer Thomas Hartmann #10073
    Police Officer Veronica Garcia #10497
    Police Officer James Vanarsdall #10577
    Police Officer Natalie Vess #11078
    Police Officer Daniel Kim #10987
    Police Officer Johnathan McMillion #7758
    Police Officer Andrew Cyr #10312
    Police Officer Steven Miller #9558
    Police Officer Sugeny Genao #11178
    Police Officer Michael Long #10876
    Police Officer Bradley Hanlon #9879
    Police Officer Steven Gomez #10297

      

