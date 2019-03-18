Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on all Texas universities to examine and investigate their admissions policies and procedures in light of the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

Abbott said in part that such deception and fraud undermines the integrity of the institutions and creates unjust hurdles for students trying to get into universities through hard work, good grades and community service.

"The Legislature has assigned important responsibilities to the governing boards of Texas' institutions of higher education, including setting campus admissions standards," writes Governor Abbott. "Every board must therefore closely examine and investigate its admissions policies and procedures to ensure that no university employee engages in fraudulent schemes, quid pro quo arrangements, or improprieties of any sort. Our universities - first and foremost - exist to serve qualifying students who graduate Texas high schools. Those students, their parents and taxpayers must have confidence that the system is not rigged."

The Governor concludes his letter by writing:

"The integrity of the admissions processes at Texas' institutions of higher education depends upon the unbiased assessment of the merits of each applicant. I expect that all universities will closely examine these issues and safeguard the integrity of the college admissions process."

The University of Texas at Austin is among the schools named in a lawsuit, one of many brought by parents and students after the cheating scandal became public.

In a statement, the University of Texas defended what it calls a "thorough, holistic admissions process."

Meanwhile, UT fired men's tennis coach Michael Center, after he was indicted when federal officials unveiled the sweeping college admissions scandal. He's accused of taking nearly $100,000 to help a student get into UT. His attorney has said he will plead not guilty.