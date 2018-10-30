Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking President Donald Trump for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Texas counties heavily impacted by recent severe weather and flooding that caused widespread damage across the state.

“The magnitude of recent severe weather and flooding has taken a serious toll on Texans across the state,” said Abbott in a prepared statement. “With such widespread flooding and devastation, additional resources are needed to help Texans recover. This request will help provide assistance and emergency services for Texans impacted by this disaster, and I thank the President for his continued support.”

Counties included in the Presidential Disaster Declaration request are: Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Baylor, Bee, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brazos, Brooks, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Callahan, Cameron, Chambers, Coleman, Colorado, Comal, Comanche, DeWitt, Dimmitt, Duval, Eastland, Edwards, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Fayette, Fort Bend, Frio, Galveston, Gillespie, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Harris, Haskell, Hays, Hidalgo, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Houston, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Jones, Karnes, Kendall, Kenedy, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, Kleberg, Knox, Lampasas, La Salle, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Live Oak, Llano, Madison, Mason, Matagorda, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Mills, Montgomery, Nolan, Nueces, Palo Pinto, Parker, Polk, Real, Refugio, San Jacinto, San Patricio, San Saba, Shackelford, Somervell, Starr, Stephens, Sutton, Tarrant, Taylor, Throckmorton, Travis, Trinity, Uvalde, Val Verde, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Williamson, Wilson, Zapata and Zavala counties.

Individual Assistance (IA), Other Needs Assistance (ONA), Crisis Counseling, Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Disaster Legal Assistance, and Disaster Case Management have been requested for Burnet, Ellis, Haskell, Liberty, Llano, Sutton, Tarrant and Travis counties. Public Assistance Categories A through G including Direct Federal Assistance have been requested for Baylor, Brown, Burnet, Callahan, Coleman, Fannin, Gillespie, Haskell, Hill, Hopkins, Houston, Jones, Kerr, Kimble, Knox, Leon, Llano, Madison, Mason, Nolan, San Patricio, San Saba, Sutton, Throckmorton and Travis counties.

In addition to the Presidential Disaster Declaration request, Abbott also expanded his State Disaster Declaration to cover a total of 111 Texas counties. Abbott has authorized the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions to aid in the response efforts.

Counties included in the updated State Disaster Declaration are: Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Baylor, Bee, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brazos, Brooks, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Callahan, Cameron, Chambers, Coleman, Colorado, Comal, Comanche, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Eastland, Edwards, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Fayette, Fort Bend, Frio, Galveston, Gillespie, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Harris, Haskell, Hays, Hidalgo, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Houston, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Jones, Karnes, Kenedy, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, Kleberg, Knox, Lampasas, La Salle, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Live Oak, Llano, Madison, Mason, Matagorda, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Mills, Montgomery, Nolan, Nueces, Palo Pinto, Parker, Polk, Real, Refugio, San Jacinto, San Patricio, San Saba, Shackelford, Somervell, Starr, Stephens, Sutton, Tarrant, Taylor, Throckmorton, Travis, Trinity, Uvalde, Val Verde, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Williamson, Wilson, Zapata and Zavala.

Additional Texas counties may be added to the declaration as local, state, and federal agencies continue to assess damages.