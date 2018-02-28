 NTX Statue Removed After 'Racially Insensitive' Complaints - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

NTX Statue Removed After 'Racially Insensitive' Complaints

By Holley Ford

4 PHOTOS

Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018

More Photo Galleries
Companies That Changed Gun Policy and Cut Ties with the NRA
Church Holds 'Blessing' Ceremony Featuring AR-15s
Connect With Us
AdChoices