Good Samaritans Honored for Helping Terrell Officer Make Arrest

What started out as a typical call quickly turned violent for a Terrell police officer.
Now, that officer is thanking two good Samaritans for stepping in when he needed it most.
The incident happened on November 17 at the intersection of I-20 and Highway 34.
Drivers called 911 reporting a driver nearly striking several poles while exiting the Interstate.
The responding officer said the driver was clearly intoxicated when he caught up with him at a Shell convenience store around 4:45 p.m.
Body camera video shows the officer telling the suspect to step out of the car four times.
Seconds later, the situation takes a turn when the officer said the suspect tries to drive off.
They tussle in the front seat.
When the video ends, two good Samaritans step in.
Raed Manolopoulos was working behind the counter.
“I jumped in and helped him out,” Manolopoulos said.
Demilo Price was getting gas.
“My natural instinct was to go help him and that's what I did,” Price said.
The officer is punched in the face several times.
The good Samaritans helped pull the suspect out of his vehicle and subdue him on the ground.
“He just had like superhuman strength. Three grown men sitting on him and he still wouldn't give up,” Price said.
“Thank God everything went good,” Manolopoulos said.
For the first time, the good Samaritans met the officer they defended at the drop of a dime.
“It could've been anybody. It didn't matter to me,” Price said.
Terrell Police Chief Ken McKeown also honored the pair with an award knowing without them, the story could have a much different ending.
The suspect, Joel Hernandez, was arrested and remains behind bars.
He's charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.