Good Samaritans Honored for Helping Terrell Officer Make Arrest

Good Samaritans were recognized Tuesday for assisting a Terrell police officer to make an arrest, Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

What started out as a typical call quickly turned violent for a Terrell police officer.

Now, that officer is thanking two good Samaritans for stepping in when he needed it most.

The incident happened on November 17 at the intersection of I-20 and Highway 34.

Drivers called 911 reporting a driver nearly striking several poles while exiting the Interstate.

A Man Who is Quadriplegic Walks for Graduation

A man who became Quadriplegic in 2015 in an accident was able to walk across his college graduation stage with the help of an exoskeleton. (Published 5 hours ago)

The responding officer said the driver was clearly intoxicated when he caught up with him at a Shell convenience store around 4:45 p.m.

Body camera video shows the officer telling the suspect to step out of the car four times.

Seconds later, the situation takes a turn when the officer said the suspect tries to drive off.

They tussle in the front seat.

When the video ends, two good Samaritans step in.

Raed Manolopoulos was working behind the counter.

At Least 2 Dead in Shooting in Strasbourg, France

Local authorities were warning the public to avoid the area near the city’s Christmas market after a shooting left at least 2 people dead and several others injured. (Published 6 hours ago)

“I jumped in and helped him out,” Manolopoulos said.

Demilo Price was getting gas.

“My natural instinct was to go help him and that's what I did,” Price said.

Video Additional Arrests in String of Dallas Armed Robberies

The officer is punched in the face several times.

The good Samaritans helped pull the suspect out of his vehicle and subdue him on the ground.

“He just had like superhuman strength. Three grown men sitting on him and he still wouldn't give up,” Price said.

Google Grilled on Bias, Privacy Concerns Before Congress

Tech giant Google was in the spotlight Tuesday on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers searching for answers to accusations of political bias influencing the search engines product. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018)

“Thank God everything went good,” Manolopoulos said.

For the first time, the good Samaritans met the officer they defended at the drop of a dime.

“It could've been anybody. It didn't matter to me,” Price said.

Terrell Police Chief Ken McKeown also honored the pair with an award knowing without them, the story could have a much different ending.

The suspect, Joel Hernandez, was arrested and remains behind bars.

He's charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.