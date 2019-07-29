Good Samaritan Killed While Helping Stranded Driver

A man was killed on Monday afternoon on I-30 in Dallas while assisting a stranded driver.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the driver of a white SUV became stranded in the left lane of the highway.

That's when 32-year-old Ryan Douglas Jaques stopped to help.

Jaques pulled his semi truck in front of the white SUV and was assisting the stranded driver.

Investigators said that's when a third driver did not see the SUV stopped in the left lane, and hit the SUV, which then hit the semi-truck.

Jaques was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Two other people were also taken to a nearby hospital, but an update on their injuries has not been released.