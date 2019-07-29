Good Samaritan Killed While Helping Stranded Driver - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Good Samaritan Killed While Helping Stranded Driver

    A man was killed on Monday afternoon on I-30 in Dallas while assisting a stranded driver.

    The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the driver of a white SUV became stranded in the left lane of the highway.

    That's when 32-year-old Ryan Douglas Jaques stopped to help.

    Jaques pulled his semi truck in front of the white SUV and was assisting the stranded driver.

    Investigators said that's when a third driver did not see the SUV stopped in the left lane, and hit the SUV, which then hit the semi-truck.

    Jaques was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

    Two other people were also taken to a nearby hospital, but an update on their injuries has not been released.

