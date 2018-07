A North Texas man is going all over the area, installing air conditioning units for families that can't afford one.

Matt Dixon, known to some as "Maverick," was in the Lavon, Sachse and Wylie areas last night. "I was buying every unit out of pocket," Dixon said in a video on Facebook. "And then y'all just started stepping up. People I don't even know and some of my friends are just coming together to help me help these families, and I appreciate it so much."

