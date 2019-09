Buc-ee's, the Texas operator of large roadside gas stations and convenience stores, has led a $3 million round of funding for Tooshlights, a Los Angeles startup behind the system. It uses red and green lights to indicate whether bathroom stalls are occupied. (Courtesy of Tooshlights)

No more rattling bathroom stall doors after a long flight at DFW International Airport.

The airport's governing board is considering a $3.2 million contract for new "smart restroom" technology that, among other things, will add lights in bathrooms above stalls to indicate which toilets are in use.

Red means occupied and green means you can go.

