Giving Tuesday 2017 Helps Local Nonprofit Groups

By Larry Collins

    Giving Tuesday is the unofficial start of the “Season of Giving” for many across the country and several North Texas nonprofit organizations are hoping to use the day to raise money and awareness for their causes.

    In Dallas, the United Way is leading a coalition of more than 60 nonprofit groups to maximize efforts. The group is tracking their Giving Tuesday efforts at BigDGives.org. The group also plans to deliver 1,000 meals to home-bound community members.

    Learn more about opportunities to give and volunteer in North Texas and nationally: #GivingTuesday

