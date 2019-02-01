Girls Welcomed Into Group Formerly Known as Boy Scouts

About a dozen girls in Hurst were among 1,600 nationwide on Friday who joined the organization formerly known as Boy Scouts but which now calls itself Scouts BSA, Friday, February 1, 2019.

About a dozen girls in Hurst were among 1,600 nationwide on Friday who joined the organization formerly known as Boy Scouts but which now calls itself Scouts BSA.

"Girls should be given their chance," said 11-year-old Abby Cunningham.

She said she’s been waiting four years for the opportunity.

"It's been really exciting,” she said. “When I heard about it, I said, ‘Yes this is going to happen. It's going to be awesome.'"

Cunningham and other girls became full-fledged Scouts in the Longhorn Council, which includes Tarrant County.

Longhorn Council Scout Executive John Coyle said about 20 new troops registered in the area, adding about 100 girl Scouts.

Among those watching the ceremony was 73-year-old Dee Huston whose grandson is a scout and son is a cubmaster.

"I never thought a few years ago this would happen,” Huston said. “Times are changing, the world is changing, so we might as well change too"

Cunningham, who wants to be a scientist when she grows up, said it’s about time.

"Trust me, I don't really care about the boys’ reaction because it's the girls' chance to shine,” she said.