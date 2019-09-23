Girls Soar! Aviation Day at CR Smith Museum

This past Saturday at the CR Smith Museum hosted a STEM event for middle and high school girls. NBC 5 Meteorologist Samantha Davies was one of the panelists.

The Girls Soar! Aviation Day introduces girls to the amazing world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) and to real-world applications in the airline industry. The objective was to expose girls to positive and inspiring female role models in STEM and aviation-related careers. The goal was to ignite a passion for STEM and aviation and to fuel dreams of careers in this ever-growing field.

Girls who participated in this event hopefully felt empowered and excited about the possibilities for their future! This year’s theme was "Giving your dreams wings: stories of persistence and resilience."

The CR Smith Museum reaches out to community and corporate partners to help with panel speakers, meet the experts, mentors, and workshops.

Photo credit: NBC 5/Samantha Davies