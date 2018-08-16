The Girl Scouts are introducing a new cookie to the popular lineup: Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies.

The Girl Scouts will officially begin selling the new cookie on Jan. 2 in select areas of the country.

It's described as "Rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie."

The cookie's nutrition label states there are 170 calories in three cookies.

Caramel Chocolate Chip joins Toffee-tastic, introduced in 2015, as an additional gluten-free option.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program plays a powerful role in developing financially savvy girl leaders,” Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “Girl entrepreneurs learn valuable interpersonal and business skills via the cookie program that help them become successful in their future careers, no matter what path they choose. My experience selling Girl Scout Cookies taught me to be creative, enterprising, and persistent, and helped me build self-confidence and resilience. When you buy Girl Scout Cookies you are not only helping girls become business trailblazers, you’re also helping them power their Girl Scout adventures and ensuring they have access to the cutting-edge leadership experiences and opportunities that only Girl Scouts can offer.”



To learn more about the Girl Scout Cookie Program and find out when Girl Scouts will be selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org.

