Girl Rescued From House Fire Thanks Officer Who Saved Her Life - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Girl Rescued From House Fire Thanks Officer Who Saved Her Life

The officer who saved a 16-year-old girl from a house fire in Sansom Park was given a life saving award on Thursday

By Hannah Jones

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Girl Rescued From House Fire Thanks Officer Who Saved Her Life

    A 16-year-old girl who was rescued from a house fire in Sansom Park got the chance to thank the officer who saved her life.

    One person died and three other were injured during the house fire in September. The 16-year-old broke through a window to escape the fire, and Officer Maria Malagon quickly applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding to her arm.

    Police on the scene were told that the girl would likely lose her arm, but police have since learned that the tourniquet saved both her arm and her life.

    At a city council meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m., the officer was presented with a life saving award. The 16-year-old girl and her family were also in attendance.

    Shooting at 2nd Wisconsin High School Leaves Community in Shock

    [NATL] Shooting at 2nd Wisconsin High School Leaves Community in Shock

    A school officer and a student were injured at Wisoonsin's Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning, when the student was shot after attempting to stab the office with a sharp object. The shooting comes just one day after a school resource officer at Waukesha South High School shot a 17-year-old armed student who refused to drop his weapon.

    (Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices