A 16-year-old girl who was rescued from a house fire in Sansom Park got the chance to thank the officer who saved her life.

One person died and three other were injured during the house fire in September. The 16-year-old broke through a window to escape the fire, and Officer Maria Malagon quickly applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding to her arm.

Police on the scene were told that the girl would likely lose her arm, but police have since learned that the tourniquet saved both her arm and her life.

At a city council meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m., the officer was presented with a life saving award. The 16-year-old girl and her family were also in attendance.

