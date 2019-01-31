A Hurst high schooler is facing multiple charges after police say she made threats to students and staff over the course of several days, according to Hurst Police.

The girl, a student at LD Bell High School, used messaging applications to send threats to students and staff to their personal cellphones, police said.

The threats involved bringing firearms and homemade explosives to school to harm other classmates and staff, according to police spokesman Sgt. Lonnie Brazzel.

Brazzel said no firearms or explosives were ever found at the school, and no actual danger was ever uncovered.

The threats began on Jan. 9 of this year.

The student was arrested at the school without incident and booked into the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Facility. There is no mug shot available because she is under age.

The girl has been charged with nine felony counts of Terroristic Threat, according to police.

The Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District worked with law enforcement to investigate the threats. The district sent an email to parents at LD Bell High School notifying them of the arrest, the district said in a statement:

"We thank you for your patience during this extensive investigation, and thank everyone who shared information with school administration or local law enforcement. It takes a community effort to protect school safety. If you or your student ever hear something that concerns you, please continue to share those concerns with school administration or local law enforcement."