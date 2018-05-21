Girl, 5, Unharmed After Possible Abduction in Dallas: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Girl, 5, Unharmed After Possible Abduction in Dallas: Police

Published 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Girl, 5, Unharmed After Possible Abduction in Dallas: Police
    NBC 5 News

    Dallas police say officers are searching for a man suspected in the possible abduction of a 5-year-old girl Sunday night.

    According to police, the man went to an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Tyler Street and escorted the girl away from the courtyard where she was playing with other children.

    Shortly after, police said a witness spotted the girl walking around in a parking lot not far from the complex where she was taken. The girl was examined by paramedics and released to her family unharmed.

    Police said the man suspected of taking the girl is in his 40s or 50s and was wearing a navy gray t-shirt.

    The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices