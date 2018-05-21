Dallas police say officers are searching for a man suspected in the possible abduction of a 5-year-old girl Sunday night.

According to police, the man went to an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Tyler Street and escorted the girl away from the courtyard where she was playing with other children.

Shortly after, police said a witness spotted the girl walking around in a parking lot not far from the complex where she was taken. The girl was examined by paramedics and released to her family unharmed.

Police said the man suspected of taking the girl is in his 40s or 50s and was wearing a navy gray t-shirt.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

